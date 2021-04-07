One and done: Johnson & Johnson vaccine available later this month at the Wolstein Center

CLEVELAND — In just a few short weeks, anyone wishing to get vaccinated for COVID-19 can head to the Wolstein Center for a onetime poke with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine instead of having to go back for a second dose.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is the only single-dose shot available, will be available starting on April 27. Appointments for the shot will run until May 10, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

On Thursday, Gov. DeWine presented a time-lapse video showing how efficiently mass vaccinations at the Wolstein Center are distributed:

Time-lapse video of Wolstein Center vaccinations

The Wolstein Center is now in the second phase of its Pfizer vaccine distribution—meaning health officials are administering second doses to individuals who have received a first.

The Pfizer second-phase distribution runs from April 6-26.

As of April 5, more than 100,000 people have been vaccinated at the Wolstein Center.

On Friday, the team at the vaccination clinic at @CLE_State's @wolsteincenter administered its 100,000th dose of vaccine. We're grateful to @OHNationalGuard, @FEMA, & all partners at the site. Second doses for those vaccinated here over the last 3 weeks will start tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/RgdkUPTMFS — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 5, 2021

You can schedule an appointment at the site by CLICKING HERE. Just keep in mind, appointments are currently only for the second shot of the Pfizer vaccine. You'll have to wait until closer to April 27 to schedule for your J&J vaccine.

Once you visit the website, type "2000 PROSPECT AVE E CLEVELAND OH 44115" into the search bar to bring up the facility and schedule an appointment. If the Wolstein Center isn't listed, you may have to refresh the site. It only appears when appointments are available.

The appointments are available for anyone age 16 and up.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

Vaccinating Ohio - Find the latest news on the COVID-19 vaccines, Ohio's phased vaccination process, a map of vaccination clinics around the state, and links to sign up for a vaccination appointment through Ohio's online portal.

See data visualizations showing the impact of coronavirus in Ohio, including county-by-county maps, charts showing the spread of the disease, and more.

View a map of COVID-19 testing locations here.

Visit Ohio's Coronavirus website for the latest updates from the Ohio Department of Health.

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.