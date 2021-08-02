Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he will not reintroduce public health mandates despite increase in COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he would not renew public health mandates like wearing masks and social distancing despite rising number of cases in the state.

DeWine appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday and said he had no plans to reintroduce mandates. Earlier in the pandemic, DeWine instituted mask mandates and social distancing.

He said there is still “room to grow” in increasing vaccinations among Ohioans. When asked about renewing mandates he said "the whole game today is vaccinations.”

DeWine said he is leaving the decision to local school districts and only "strongly recommended" that school staff and eligible students get vaccinated for COVID-19, and that those who cannot or choose not to receive the vaccine wear masks at school consistently.

RELATED: ODH recommends vaccines for eligible and masking for unvaccinated; no mandates or universal masking

“We had great success last winter, last school year we saw virtually no spread in the classroom when all the kids were wearing masks. We strongly recommend our schools do that,” he said.

As of Aug. 1, just 46% of Ohioans are fully vaccinated, according to the Ohio Department of Health tracker.

In an interview Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the lockdowns the country saw last year are not likely to return, but he did warn that “things will get worse.”

I don't think we're gonna see lockdowns. I think we have enough of the percentage of people in the country -- not enough to crush the outbreak -- but I believe enough to not allow us to get into the situation we were in last winter. But things are going to get worse," the nation's top infectious disease expert told "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl on Sunday.

The CDC now recommends that vaccinated individuals should wear masks when indoors.

On updated mask guidance for fully vaccinated people, Dr. Anthony Fauci tells @jonkarl, "that has much more to do with transmission."



"We know that vaccinated, asymptomatic, mildly symptomatic people who are infected can spread the infection." https://t.co/nMNCqjID0Y pic.twitter.com/aJevdJZq8C — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) August 1, 2021

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

Download the News 5 app for free to easily access local coronavirus coverage, and to receive timely and limited news alerts on major COVID-19 developments. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Vaccinating Ohio - Find the latest news on the COVID-19 vaccines, Ohio's phased vaccination process, a map of vaccination clinics around the state, and links to sign up for a vaccination appointment through Ohio's online portal.

See data visualizations showing the impact of coronavirus in Ohio, including county-by-county maps, charts showing the spread of the disease, and more.

Rebound Northeast Ohio News 5's initiative to help people through the financial impact of the coronavirus by offering one place to go for information on everything available to help and how to access it. We're providing resources on:

Getting Back to Work - Learn about the latest job openings, how to file for benefits and succeed in the job market.

Making Ends Meet - Find help on topics from rent to food to new belt-tightening techniques.

Managing the Stress - Feeling isolated or frustrated? Learn ways to connect with people virtually, get counseling or manage your stress.

Doing What's Right - Keep track of the way people are spending your tax dollars and treating your community.

We're Open! Northeast Ohio is place created by News 5 to open us up to new ways of thinking, new ways of gathering and new ways of supporting each other.

View a map of COVID-19 testing locations here.

Visit Ohio's Coronavirus website for the latest updates from the Ohio Department of Health.

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.