Ohio passes 2 million total COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On the last day of 2021, Ohio hit a grim milestone, surpassing more than 2 million total cases of COVID-19. In the last 24 hours, 250 people were hospitalized and 19 people were admitted to the ICU. More than 29,000 Ohioans have died from the disease.

Vaccinations

Here's how Ohio's vaccination rate compares to other states:

To date, the COVID-19 vaccine has been started in 6,996,480 people in Ohio, which is 59.85% of the state's population. The vaccine has been started in 10,382 people in the last 24 hours.

Ohio Department of Health

The COVID-19 vaccination has been completed in a total of 6,437,356 people, which is 55.07% of the state's population. In the last 24 hours, the vaccine has been completed in 6,564 people.

Ohio Department of Health

This chart shows the vaccination rates of each Ohio county:

Hospitalizations

There are currently 5,601 COVID-19 patients in Ohio's hospitals, and 1,240 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

Non-COVID patients are currently occupying [blank]% of the state's hospital beds, according to ODH. COVID-positive patients account for 60.4%, leaving 17.1% of beds currently available. COVID patients make up 27.65% of the state's ICU beds, non-COVID patients are occupying 59.79% of ICU beds, and 12.56% of ICU beds are currently open.

Testing

There were 55,914 tests done on Wednesday, the latest day this data from the ODH was available. Of those tests, 27.7% were positive, compared to the rolling 7-day average positivity rate, which is 28.4%. Click here for details on where to get a COVID-19 test in your area.

Ohio eclipsed by COVID-19: State ranks in the top 7 nationwide for daily cases

You can continue to view updated coronavirus data on our website here, and on the Ohio Department of Health website here.

Note: The charts above are updated from a variety of sources, and may or may not reflect the latest COVID-19 data released by the state. These charts are regularly updated with new data and may not reflect the statistics in the text of this story at the time it was published.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

Download the News 5 app for free to easily access local coronavirus coverage, and to receive timely and limited news alerts on major COVID-19 developments. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Vaccinating Ohio - Find the latest news on the COVID-19 vaccines, Ohio's phased vaccination process, a map of vaccination clinics around the state, and links to sign up for a vaccination appointment through Ohio's online portal.

See data visualizations showing the impact of coronavirus in Ohio, including county-by-county maps, charts showing the spread of the disease, and more.

Rebound Northeast Ohio News 5's initiative to help people through the financial impact of the coronavirus by offering one place to go for information on everything available to help and how to access it. We're providing resources on:

Getting Back to Work - Learn about the latest job openings, how to file for benefits and succeed in the job market.

Making Ends Meet - Find help on topics from rent to food to new belt-tightening techniques.

Managing the Stress - Feeling isolated or frustrated? Learn ways to connect with people virtually, get counseling or manage your stress.

Doing What's Right - Keep track of the way people are spending your tax dollars and treating your community.

We're Open! Northeast Ohio is place created by News 5 to open us up to new ways of thinking, new ways of gathering and new ways of supporting each other.

View a map of COVID-19 testing locations here.

Visit Ohio's Coronavirus website for the latest updates from the Ohio Department of Health.

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.