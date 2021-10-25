Ohio reports 2,325 new COVID-19 cases, lowest daily case total in weeks

COLUMBUS, Ohio — New COVID-19 cases in Ohio have been on a steady decline for weeks, and the daily case total reported on Monday — 2,325 new cases over the last 24 hours — is the lowest daily case count since Aug. 14, when compared to the state's long-term COVID reports, which track cases by illness onset date.

There have been 1,524,169 total cases reported in Ohio since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Key Metrics

The number of new cases today is nearly half the rolling 21-day average of daily cases, which is 4,296. These numbers include both cases confirmed by a viral test and cases that meet the CDC's definition of probable. There have been 1,236,026 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date, which account for 81% of total cases.

There have been 146,893 total coronavirus cases reported in Cuyahoga County.

There have now been 23,955 coronavirus-related deaths across the state. ODH reported 339 new deaths on Oct. 22, the last day deaths were reported.

The state has changed the frequency in which mortality is reported. As other states do not send the death certificates for Ohioans who die out of state to ODH's Bureau of Vital Statistics on a regular schedule, the mortality data provided by Ohio will continue to fluctuate and those deaths will be assigned to their appropriate dates.

As of today, 1,417,415 Ohioans are presumed recovered from the disease, according to the ODH.

The median age of patients is 39 with the age range for infected patients from younger than 1 year old to 111 years old.

Ohio Department of Health Current trends for key COVID-19 metrics.

Vaccinations

Here's how Ohio's vaccination rate compares to other states:

To date, the COVID-19 vaccine has been started in 6,440,701 people in Ohio, which is 55.1% of the state's population. The vaccine has been started in 1,342 people in the last 24 hours, and has been on a steady decline since August.

ODH Data on vaccinates started in Ohio.

The COVID-19 vaccination has been completed in a total of 6,016,969 people, which is 51.47% of the state's population. In the last 24 hours, the vaccine has been completed in 1,422 people.

This chart shows the vaccination rates of each Ohio county:

To date, 493,857 Ohioans have received booster shots or additional doses of the vaccine.

ODH Data on additional vaccine doses in Ohio.

Hospitalizations

The ODH reported 142 new hospitalizations today, with 21 ICU admissions. There are currently 2,574 COVID-19 patients in Ohio's hospitals, and 757 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

Non-COVID patients are currently occupying 65.5% of the state's hospital beds, according to ODH. COVID-positive patients account for 9.9%, leaving 24.6% of beds currently available. COVID patients make up 16.34% of the state's ICU beds, non-COVID patients are occupying 60.88% of ICU beds, and 22.79% of ICU beds are currently open.

Testing

There were 20,061 tests done on Oct. 23, the latest day this data from the ODH was available. Of those tests, 9.3% were positive, compared to the rolling 7-day average positivity rate, which is 9%. Click here for details on where to get a COVID-19 test in your area.

Note: The charts above are updated from a variety of sources, and may or may not reflect the latest COVID-19 data released by the state. These charts are regularly updated with new data and may not reflect the statistics in the text of this story at the time it was published.

