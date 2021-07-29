Ohio reports over 1,000 daily COVID-19 cases for third straight day

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health reported 1,205 new COVID-19 cases in the state today, bringing the total number of cases to 1,126,625, and marking the third day in a row with over 1,000 total daily coronavirus cases, a trend which hasn't been seen in Ohio since May of this year.

Ohio is reporting 77 cases per 100,000 people over the last two weeks, and has been above the 50-case-per-100,000 threshold since mid-July, after dipping below it in early June.

Earlier this year, when our state was above the 50-case threshold, Gov. DeWine said that the state government would end all health orders and mandates once Ohio went below it.

Instead, DeWine ended health mandates in June when he announced the Vax-a-Million vaccination incentive lottery.

The resurgence of COVID-19 appears to be most prevalent in Ohio's southern counties, with those counties seeing the largest case numbers per capita in the last 30 days.

The Chief Medical Director for the Ohio Department of Health, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, confirmed earlier this week that the delta variant of COVID-19 is driving the rise in numbers around the state.

"It simply takes less of this virus to spread from the mouth or nose to that of another non-infected person," Vanderhoff said of the delta variant.

Key Metrics

The number of new cases today, 1,205, is nearly double the rolling 21-day average of daily cases, which is 631. These numbers include both cases confirmed by a viral test and cases that meet the CDC's definition of probable. There have been 939,072 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date, which account for 83% of total cases.

To date, there have been 117,484 total coronavirus cases reported in Cuyahoga County.

There have now been 20,490 coronavirus-related deaths across the state; no new deaths were reported today as the state changes the frequency in which mortality is reported. There were 23 deaths reported on Tuesday and 18 reported last Friday.

As other states do not send the death certificates for Ohioans who die out of state to ODH's Bureau of Vital Statistics on a regular schedule, the mortality data provided by Ohio will continue to fluctuate and those deaths will be assigned to their appropriate dates.

As of today, 1,091,200 Ohioans are presumed recovered from the disease, according to the ODH.

The median age of patients is 41 with the age range for infected patients from younger than 1 year old to 111 years old.

ODH Current trends for the primary COVID-19 indicators in Ohio, as of July 29, 2021.

Vaccinations

Here's how Ohio's vaccination rate compares to other states:

Ohio is the 26th-highest U.S. state in terms of its fully vaccinated population.

To date, the COVID-19 vaccine has been started in 5,745,422 people in Ohio, which is 49.15% of the state's population. The vaccine has been started in 11,481 people in the last 24 hours.

ODH Current data for the first shot of two-dose vaccination completion in Ohio, as of July 29.

The COVID-19 vaccination has been completed in a total of 5,374,406 people, which is 45.98% of the state's population. In the last 24 hours, the vaccine has been completed in 6,743 people.

ODH Dashboard showing vaccination completion data for Ohio, as of July 29, 2021.

This chart shows the vaccination rates of each Ohio county, which shows most lower vaccination rates are in Ohio's southern counties:

Recent data provided to News 5 by the Ohio Department of Health showed that 99.5% of Ohioans who died from COVID-19 this year were unvaccinated, and 99.9994% of the 5.3 million fully vaccinated Ohioans have not died from COVID.

Hospitalizations

The ODH reported 80 new hospitalizations today, with 6 ICU admissions, both over the 21-day rolling average. There are currently 578 COVID-19 patients in Ohio's hospitals, and 171 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

Testing

There were 18,617 tests done on July 27, the latest day this data from the ODH was available. Of those tests, 4.8% were positive, compared to the rolling 7-day average positivity rate, which is 4.6%. Click here for details on where to get a COVID-19 test in your area.

