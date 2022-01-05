Should you still go to the gym with the recent COVID-19 surge?

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — The new year is bringing a lot of new resolutions to work out and maybe even sign up for a fitness membership but with the COVID-19 omicron variant spreading quickly, can you still go to the gym safely with more people starting to attend?

University Hospitals Dr. Claudia Hoyen said it all depends on the environment and your personal health circumstances, such as being vaccinated and boosted.

But above all, don't give up exercising.

"We know that people who are obese have a much higher chance of developing more severe COVID," Hoyen said. "We want to stay as healthy as we can for COVID and be as in as good a shape as possible."

If you feel protected enough to go to the gym, here are some things you can do to stay safe:



Pick a time when it's less crowded.

Stay six feet apart from others.

Sanitize equipment before and after use.

Wash your hands frequently.

Consider wearing a mask.

"It's just so highly transmissible. And even if you're vaccinated and booster, there's still a chance that you can get it or you can spread it," Hoyen said.

If you're having trouble breathing with a mask, step outside for a break or try exercising outside instead.

Philly Weeden, owner of Voltage Training and Fitness in Cleveland Heights, said he's reminding members his place is an outlet for stress and mental health.

"Working out at home sometimes can be tough and be difficult. But when you're surrounded by, you know, people who are doing the same things as you, it is encouraging," Weeden said.

Weeden is also doing what he can to keep members safe, like extra sanitizer stations and mask requirements.

