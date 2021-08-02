UH launches COVID-19 Recovery Clinic to treat patients experiencing COVID-19 Long-Haul Syndrome

BEACHWOOD, Ohio — University Hospitals is launching the COVID-19 recovery clinic specifically established for patients in Northeast Ohio who are affected with COVID-19 Long-Haul Syndrome.

“It is estimated that 20% or more of individuals infected with COVID-19 will experience health problems for weeks, even months after their body has cleared the virus, and unfortunately we know many are suffering in silence,” said Dr. David M. Rosenberg MD, MPH, Division of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine, who has been named as the director the clinic.

The clinic will be housed at UH Ahuja Medical Center in Beachwood. It will promote pathways to healing for patients of all ages, including children and young adults.

COVID-19 Long-Haul Syndrome can affect multiple organs in the body, including the pulmonary, hematologic, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, renal, endocrine, gastrointestinal/hepatobiliary and dermatologic systems.

The long-term impacts of COVID-19 can range from mild to severe and debilitating.

“The UH COVID Recovery Clinic was designed around the patient, so each individual has access to a vast network of medical specialists with the training and experience to recognize the syndrome, perform the appropriate diagnostic tests, and develop a personalized treatment plan to address every physical and behavioral aspect of the patient’s illness,” Rosenberg said.

Patients will be given the opportunity to enter new research investigations.

The clinic will offer both in-person and virtual care. Some features unique to the recovery clinic include acupuncture, stress management and relaxation techniques through UH Connor Integrative Health Network.

Dr. Amy Edwards is leading a team of pediatric specialists to create an assessment and treatment model for children, the hospital said.

“The pediatric piece of COVID long-haul has been overshadowed by the adult disease, however, we have treated children and teens who were previously healthy and are suffering from debilitating headaches, fatigue and digestive issues,” said Edwards. “We hope to discover optimal care plans for these kids so they can feel better and get back to their life before COVID-19.”

To make an appointment, call 216-859-5032.

