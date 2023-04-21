University Hospitals to drop mask policy in common areas of hospital

According to a press release from University Hospitals, effective April 24, masks will no longer be required in common areas such as cafeterias, elevators or parking structures.

Masks will still be required in patient-care areas such as patient rooms and outpatient waiting rooms.

The hospital says it will closely monitor the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention masking policies related COVID-19.

Changes in visitation policies will also take place on April 24. University Hospital will no longer limit the number of visitors during visitor hours, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

According to the release, "these hours are flexible based on patient care needs and compassionate exceptions. If a patient requests a visitor to stay overnight, the request is coordinated with clinical staff. Visitation may be restricted in specific areas of the hospital as reasonably necessary or clinically appropriate. Visitors are asked not to visit when they are sick and to self-screen before entering UH hospitals."

