Cleveland Metroparks Zoo no longer requiring masks for vaccinated visitors

CLEVELAND — Masks will no longer be required for fully vaccinated visitors at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

A spokesperson for the Cleveland Metroparks said Tuesday that guests who are not fully vaccinated will continue to be required to wear masks.

The zoo still encourages social distancing of at least 6 feet between groups not in the same party.

Several exhibit areas will continue to operate in one-way directional flow to allow for social distancing.

The Cleveland Zoo joins Cedar Point and Progressive Field that have followed CDC’s new guidance on the masks for vaccinated individuals.

RELATED: Is Progressive Field full capacity? It will be on June 2

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.