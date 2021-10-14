Watch
Latest Ohio Republican anti-vaccine bill could be dead

Posted at 8:16 PM, Oct 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-13 20:16:59-04

COLUMBUS — The Republican speaker of the Ohio House has once again put the brakes on a GOP bill restricting employers' ability to require that workers receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Speaker Bob Cupp is a Republican from Lima.

His announcement Wednesday afternoon suggests the bill has little chance of passing the House in its current form.

All major business and health groups oppose the legislation, and the Republican president of the Ohio Senate has also signaled his disapproval.

The bill allows employees to claim one of three exemptions to a mandatory workplace vaccine, including showing proof of antibodies from a previous COVID-19 diagnosis.

