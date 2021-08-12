The Agora in Cleveland requiring customers to be vaccinated by Oct. 1

CLEVELAND — Starting on Oct. 1, The Agora will require all concertgoers and staff to be vaccinated, the venue tweeted Thursday afternoon.

"For the show to go on, we have updated our vaccination policy to ensure the safety of fans, artists and live event workers," The Agora said.

According to the venue, AEG Presents will require proof of full vaccination at all of its venues and festivals starting on the first day of October. Prior to that, the company will have looser restrictions. This gives unvaccinated ticketholders and staff "to reach fully vaccinated status should they choose to do so," AEG Presents said.

"Leading up to Oct. 1, we will implement a policy of showing proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of show date where permitted," AEG Presents said.

AEG Presents said the vaccination policy will be "open-ended" and could be updated as infection rates, transmission data or variants change or develop.

“We have come to the conclusion that, as a market leader, it was up to us to take a real stand on vaccination status,” said Jay Marciano, COO of AEG and chairman and CEO, AEG Presents. “Just a few weeks ago, we were optimistic about where our business, and country, were heading. The Delta variant, combined with vaccine hesitancy, is pushing us in the wrong direction again. We realize that some people might look at this as a dramatic step, but it’s the right one. We also are aware that there might be some initial pushback, but I’m confident and hopeful that, at the end of the day, we will be on the right side of history and doing what’s best for artists, fans, and live event workers.”

According to Marciano, AEG Presents hopes the decision to require people to be vaccinated will help others.

"Our hope is that our pro-active stance encourages people to do the right thing and get vaccinated..."I think everyone can agree that we don’t want concerts to go away again, and this is the best way to keep that from happening,” Marciano said.

