The Ohio State University will require students, staff and faculty to be vaccinated

COLUMBUS, Ohio — All students, staff and faculty on The Ohio State University campus will have to have their first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 15, according to a Tuesday press release from the school.

The university plans to maintain its mandate that everyone on campus wear masks while indoors as well.

"With Monday's news that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, Ohio State will now require every student, faculty and staff member to be vaccinated against COVID-19," the release from OSU reads. "The university is taking this step because vaccines are the safest and most effective form of protection against COVID-19."

Students, faculty and staff must have at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 15, and second doses are due by Nov. 15.

All available vaccines, including the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine will meet the requirement, the university said.