VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System hosting walk-in clinics for COVID-19 booster shot

CLEVELAND — Veterans, employees of the VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System, and those eligible under the SAVE LIVES Act, can receive the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot at several clinic locations on Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center and the VA Clinics in Canton, East Liverpool, Mansfield, New Philadelphia and Sandusky.

The clinics will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster shot include:



Veterans, employees and those eligible under the SAVE LIVES Act (Veterans, Spouses, Caregivers and CHAMPVA Recipients)

Received a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 primary vaccine series at least six months ago

Age / Underlying Medical Conditions / At Increased Risk

People 65 years and older

People 18 – 64 years old with underlying medical conditions identified by CDC

People 18 – 64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting.



Because attendees may experience wait times, the VA will schedule anyone who prefers not to wait for an appointment at a future date and time. To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine, call the VA Northeast Ohio Vaccine Scheduling Line at 216-707-7660.

The following locations will host the walk-in clinic:

—Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center

2nd Floor, Main Atrium

10701 East Blvd., Cleveland, OH 44102

—Canton VA Clinic

733 Market Avenue South

Canton, OH 44702-1018

—David F. Winder VA Clinic (Mansfield)

1025 South Trimble Road

Mansfield, OH 44906-3427

—East Liverpool VA Clinic

15655 State Route 170, Suite A

Calcutta, OH 43920-9672

—New Philadelphia VA Clinic

1260 Monroe Street Northwest, Suite 1A

New Philadelphia, OH 44663-4147

—Sandusky VA Clinic

1912 Hayes Avenue

Sandusky, OH 44870-5557

Visit our Vaccinating Ohio page for the latest updates on Ohio's vaccination program, including links to sign up for a vaccine appointment, a map of nearby vaccination sites, a detailed breakdown of the state's current vaccine phase, and continuing local coverage of COVID-19 vaccines in Northeast Ohio.

Download the News 5 app for free for your Apple or Google device for the latest vaccine and COVID-19 news, and for limited and timely news alerts on vaccines, the COVID-19 pandemic, and other important local news and weather.