Wicked's Wednesday matinee performance canceled

Posted at 7:03 PM, Dec 21, 2021
CLEVELAND — Wednesday's matinee performance of Wicked has been canceled due to COVID-19.

The Wednesday evening performance is set to go on as scheduled.

Anyone who purchased tickets directly from Playhouse Square will receive a full refund within seven to 10 days.

If you purchased tickets through a third party, you will need to contact them directly.

Playhouse Square said tickets are available for the remainder of the performances:

  • December 23 at 7:30 p.m.
  • December 24 at 1:30 p.m.
  • December 26 at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
  • December 27 at 7:30 p.m.
  • December 28 at 7:30 p.m.
  • December 29 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
  • December 30 at 7:30 p.m.
  • December 31 at 1:30 p.m.
  • January 2 at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
