Wicked's Wednesday matinee performance canceled

CLEVELAND — Wednesday's matinee performance of Wicked has been canceled due to COVID-19.
The Wednesday evening performance is set to go on as scheduled.
Anyone who purchased tickets directly from Playhouse Square will receive a full refund within seven to 10 days.
If you purchased tickets through a third party, you will need to contact them directly.
Playhouse Square said tickets are available for the remainder of the performances:
- December 23 at 7:30 p.m.
- December 24 at 1:30 p.m.
- December 26 at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
- December 27 at 7:30 p.m.
- December 28 at 7:30 p.m.
- December 29 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- December 30 at 7:30 p.m.
- December 31 at 1:30 p.m.
- January 2 at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.