Armond Johnson sentenced to 4 consecutive life sentences with no parole for Slavic Village quadruple homicide

CLEVELAND — A man found guilty of killing two children, their mother and another man in Slavic Village in 2019 has been sentenced to four consecutive life sentences with no possibility of parole, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutors Office confirmed with News 5 on Friday afternoon.

Armond A. Johnson, 29, was found guilty of the following on Sept. 2:



14 counts of aggravated murder

Three counts of aggravated arson

Two counts of endangering children

One count of kidnapping

One count of tampering with evidence

Johnson was arrested on July 9, 2019 at the scene of the crime. The day prior, police responded to the 3700 block of East 63rd Street for a man shot. When they arrived, officers found the body of 35-year-old David Cousin Jr. in an empty lot adjacent to a home where the bodies of Takeyra Collins, 25, and her two children—Aubree Stone, 2, and Armond Johnson Jr., 6—were found inside.

