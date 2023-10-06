2 PM: UAW president to provide update on strike, announce potential new locations

UAW International President Shawn Fain is expected to give an update on the union's negotiations with Ford, GM and Stellantis Friday afternoon.

Watch a livestream of the update at 2 p.m. in the video player below:

News 5 livestream event

During last week's Facebook Live, he announced two more plants would join the strike: the GM Lansing Delta Township assembly plant and Ford's Chicago assembly plant. No local plants were impacted by the latest decision.

No local plants impacted by UAW's latest strike

Last month, the union announced that the Stellantis distribution center in Streetsboro was joining strike efforts. Workers at the Jeep plant in Toledo are also striking.

RELATED UAW Strike UAW Local 573 in Streetsboro feels support on picket line Tessa DiTirro

UAW Local 573 represents 114 members at the Stellantis facility in Streetsboro, according to Unionfacts.com.

The UAW’s contract with the automakers expired at midnight on Sept. 14, and workers walked out of a Ford assembly plant near Detroit, a GM factory in Wentzville, Missouri, and a Jeep plant run by Stellantis in Toledo, Ohio. The initial strike has involved about 13,000 of the union’s 146,000 members

The union is pointing to the companies’ huge recent profits as it seeks wage increases of 36% over four years. The companies have offered a little over half that amount. The UAW has other demands, including a 32-hour work week for 40 hours of pay and a restoration of traditional pension plans for newer workers.

The companies say they can’t afford to meet the union’s demands because they need to invest profits in a costly transition from gas-powered cars to electric vehicles.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.