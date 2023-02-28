12:30PM: EPA officials highlighting 'ongoing response efforts' during visit to East Palestine Tuesday

Tuesday afternoon, EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan will be in East Palestine, Ohio to announce "new resources" that will be available to residents.

According to the EPA, Regan plans to meet with residents to update them on the federal government's response to the Feb. 3 train derailment.

Last week, the EPA ordered Norfolk Southern to conduct a cleanup of contaminated soil and water resources near the site. It also ordered Norfolk Southern to reimburse the EPA for cleaning services that will be offered to residents and businesses. These cleaning services will be conducted by the EPA and government contractors. The EPA said if Norfolk Southern refuses the order, it will require the company to pay triple the costs.

The EPA said it continues to monitor air quality in the area and is supporting state and local agencies with water testing. Around 600 homes in the town have been screened for contaminants.

The derailment

About 50 cars, including 10 carrying hazardous materials, derailed in a fiery crash Feb. 3 in East Palestine. Vinyl chloride was later released into the air from five of those cars before crews ignited it to get rid of the highly flammable, toxic chemicals in a controlled environment, creating a dark plume of smoke.

Residents from nearby neighborhoods in Ohio and Pennsylvania were evacuated because of health risks from the fumes, but were told on Feb. 8 that it was safe to return home.

The National Transportation Safety Board has since released its initial report on the derailment, stating the train crew tried to stop the train in East Palestine when they received an alert about one of the car's wheel bearings overheating to a critical temperature of over 250 degrees above the ambient temperature.

