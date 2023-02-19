'We are going to do the right things': Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw visits East Palestine

Alan Shaw, president and CEO of Norfolk Southern, visited East Palestine where he met with numerous people including local officials, according to a press release from the rail company.

“I returned to East Palestine today to meet with local leaders, first responders, and a group of Norfolk Southern employees who live in the area," he said. "I started the morning walking the derailment site to see our clean-up progress first-hand. We are working closely with Ohio environmental and health agencies on the long-term plan to protect the environment and the community. We are going to do the work thoroughly, completely, and safely."

The visit comes after the company skipped the town hall meeting held at East Palestine High School on Wednesday night, citing safety concerns after a "growing physical threat" to employees.

After not showing, NS wrote a letter to the city expressing it's continued support throughout the situation.

Shaw wrote, “I hear you. We hear you,” in reference to the community’s worries about their health. “My simple answer is that we are here and will stay here as long as it takes to ensure your safety and to help East Palestine recover and thrive,” he wrote.

During Saturday's visit to East Palestine, Shaw said he had meetings with Mayor Conaway, congressman Bill Johnson, Fire Chief Drabick and first responders.

“They [local leaders and officials] are frustrated by the amount of misinformation circulating about their community and are eager to show that the air and water are safe," he said. "In every conversation today, I shared how deeply sorry I am this happened to their home. We are going to do the right things to help East Palestine recover and thrive again."

