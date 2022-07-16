Here's some tips on how to save money this back-to-school season

CLEVELAND — News 5's Homa Bash spoke with blogger Rachel Krych Saturday morning on how parents can save some money when it comes to back to school shopping.

Krych shares those tips in the player below:

Blogger Rachel Krych shares back-to-school coupon tips

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.