Students at Campus International School walk out in support of teachers being laid off by CMSD

CLEVELAND — Since last Friday, more than 400 Cleveland Metropolitan School District teachers and paraprofessionals have been sent layoff notices. In response, dozens of students participated in a planned walkout to show support for those who will lose their jobs.

On Tuesday afternoon, students at Campus International School on Payne Avenue staged a walkout with their parents' permission.

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One of the students, Saadiq Cooper, an eighth-grader who helped organize the event, said the walkout was a way for students to voice their opinions about losing their teachers.

News 5 Cleveland Saadiq Cooper

"We just want to make a statement that we don't think it's fair," Saadiq said.

Saadiq said the layoff announcement upset students at his school because they had built deep connections with their teachers.

"It's really frustrating when you get that taken away," he said. "They mean everything to me."

Saadiq brought up his 8th-grade algebra teacher, Kadira Sahic, and reflected on what he's learned under her tutelage.

"Ms. K — she was one of my favorite teachers. She really helped me with algebra this year, especially being an 8th grader. I really learned a lot from her. I think it's better to learn from her. Just because you're a first-year teacher doesn't mean you didn't make an impact on the kids. Obviously, you see all these kids participating in this protest — honestly it's amazing to see. These teachers mean everything to us," Saadiq said, pointing at the dozens of students involved in the walkout.

He said it was hard to watch his teacher walk into the classroom when emotions were raw.

"Everyone was crying; it was hard to watch. We just felt we had to do something about it," Saadiq said.

On Saturday, News 5 interviewed Sahic about the district's moves. She said it felt like a funeral when she went to class on Friday after being notified.

"I spent the last part of my day yesterday holding and comforting 20 students who sobbed in my arms,” she said.

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The district began sending layoff notices last Friday.

The layoffs are part of the district's consolidation plan, known as Building Brighter Futures. The district is closing 18 buildings to help save $30 million a year.

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It's a sweeping effort.

News 5 Investigators uncovered that CMSD spent $272,000 on an HR consultant to create a staffing plan as part of the consolidation plan.

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On Tuesday night, CMSD will vote to make the layoffs official.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.