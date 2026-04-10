Cleveland Metropolitan School District teachers begin receiving layoff notices

CLEVELAND — Layoff notices are going out to Cleveland Metropolitan School District teachers and paraprofessionals Friday, the president of the Cleveland Teachers Union, Errol Savage, told News 5.

The number of educators being laid off is unknown, and Savage said the union is meeting with Cleveland Schools CEO Dr. Warren Morgan to reduce layoffs.

WEWS Dr. Warren Morgan

Last week, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District informed all staff that layoff notices related to its Building Brighter Futures (BBF) school consolidation initiative will be issued no later than Tuesday, April 14.

The district provided News 5 with a copy of the letter, which also said the district will be issuing and announcing significant administrative reductions, including among CMSD Central Office staff, during the same period.

Cleveland Metropolitan School District, Teachers Union release statement about future layoffs

The exact number of layoffs or administrative reductions was not stated in the letter.

Morgan has repeatedly said that consolidation will save money by making better use of resources and help the district improve the academic experience for students across the city.

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