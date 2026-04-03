Cleveland Metropolitan School District, Teachers Union release statement about future layoffs

CLEVELAND — Thursday evening, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District informed all staff that layoff notices related to its Building Brighter Futures (BBF) school consolidation initiative will be issued no later than Tuesday, April 14.

The district provided News 5 with a copy of the letter, which also said the district will be issuing and announcing significant administrative reductions, including among CMSD Central Office staff, during the same period.

The exact number of layoffs or administrative reductions was not stated in the letter.

The joint statement acknowledges the difficult challenges the district faces and a shared commitment to Cleveland's students, staff, and the long-term health of its schools.

The letter reads in part, "While CTU continues to believe that laying off teaching staff is not necessary at this time, both District leadership and the CTU are committed to working together to identify paths to minimize the number of CTU staff impacted and ensure that those who are impacted by layoffs receive the best possible care and support through this process. Through the collaboration that has occurred so far, the number of teachers the District expects to lay off has already been reduced, and the parties are continuing to review further opportunities to reduce the impact before staff notifications are finalized."

The district said impacted staff will be supported through the transition, whether it means a path forward within the district or elsewhere.

In December, CMSD's Board of Education unanimously approved BBF.

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At a news conference one day after the vote, the district's CEO, Dr. Warren Morgan, said, "This is a plan that’s first about what students can have. It’s putting students first."

Morgan has long argued that consolidation will save money by making better use of resources and help the district improve the academic experience for students across the city.

He promised during his most recent State of the Schools address that all high schools will offer college and career pathways, while all elementary schools will provide enrichment courses such as Algebra I, foreign languages, and band—something that cannot be said of the district’s current offerings.

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BBF is part of a controversial plan to save the district money as it fights enrollment declines and reductions in federal and state funding. It's expected to save the district $30 million a year, as it faces a $150 million deficit in a few years.

Morgan has stated repeatedly that the district has been transparent about inevitable layoffs.

The joint letter states, "We understand that this news will cause anxiety for staff members, their families, and our broader school community. These are complicated times that require difficult choices and empathy. While CMSD does not have all the answers at this moment, this announcement is made in the spirit of transparency. CMSD and the CTU are committed to honoring our bargained commitments and doing our best to take care of our valued staff."

You can read the full statement below:

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.