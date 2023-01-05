Disney on Ice and other things to do this weekend in Northeast Ohio, Jan. 6-8

According to the News 5 meteorologist team, the first weekend of the year will feel seasonable with temperatures in the mid-30s and a few mixed showers. In other words, it's winter in Cleveland, and surely you won't let that stop you from checking out one of these cool events happening in Northeast Ohio this weekend, right? Right.

Disney on Ice

Kids love Frozen AND Encanto, so this is a Disney on Ice your small people will not want to miss! The show is at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse from Friday, Jan. 6 to Sunday, Jan. 15. Purchase tickets and find more info here.

Cleveland Public Library West Park Campus Grand Opening

The "reimagined" West Park Campus of the Cleveland Public Library will reopen to the public on Saturday, Jan. 7 with a celebration that will include live entertainment, balloon twisting, face painting, food and more. Stop by and see the renovation and expansion completed by Cleveland architecture firm Walker and Weeks. Find more info here.

The Rink at Wade Oval

Now until Sunday, Feb. 26, go ice skating on fresh ice at The Rink at Wade Oval. Don't know how to ice skate? No problem! Free lessons will take place every Saturday at noon. The best part is you don't have to register, you can just show up. Find more info here.

Grog Shop's Annual Free Weekend

This weekend there is no cost to attend live music at the Grog Shop. Starting tonight, Jan. 5 through Sunday, Jan. 8, music

lovers can enjoy a variety of music from Indie to Heavy to Hip-Hop at no charge. Find more info here.

Ohio RV Supershow

The Great Lakes Recreational Vehicle Association has brought the Ohio RV Supershow back to the I-X Center, Jan. 4-8. Join fellow RV folks and those new to all things RV for 100 new models and vendors with everything you need for your RV and road trip. Find more info here.

Tony Rock at the Improv

Actor and comedian Tony Rock is ready to make Cleveland laugh at the Improv Comedy Theater & Restaurant Jan. 6-8. Buy tickets and find more info here.

Glass Bubble Friday Date Night

The Glass Bubble Project is hosting a date night on Friday, Jan. 6 where participants can make stemless wine glasses, beer mugs or whatever else they'd like to create while enjoying food, wine, beer or pop. Find more info here.

Tobogganing at the Cleveland Metroparks

Now through late February, weather permitting, toboggan season is open at The Chalet in Mill Stream Run Reservation. There's a lot to know before you go, find it all out here.

Hamilton

Hamilton runs through January 15 at Playhouse Square's KeyBank State Theatre. The musical is 144 minutes long and tells the story of our country's history from the viewpoint of Alexandar Hamilton, with appearances by Aaron Burr (sir), George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and more. Buy tickets and find more info here.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.