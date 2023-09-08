Duran Duran, the Fall RV Fest and Fresh Fest; 5 things to do this weekend in NEO, Sept. 8-10

Summer is coming to an end, but it's not too late to get out and have some fun. Check out this list of things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend.

Duran Duran at Blossom

The 2x Grammy Award-winning and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-awarded band Duran Duran kicked off their Future Past tour in May and will be making a stop at Blossom Music Center on Sunday. Find more info and tickets here.

The 4th Annual Fresh Fest Cleveland

The 4th Annual Fresh Fest Cleveland is Saturday from 1 to 9 p.m. at Rid-All Farm + Otter Park. The free event is a family-friendly event with live music, art, hands-on activities, food trucks, and more. Find more info here.

Narrated sightseeing tour on the Goodtime III

Every weekend in September, the Goodtime III has a two-hour narrated sightseeing cruise along the Cuyahoga River and Lake Erie that “provides an in-depth look at Cleveland’s history and provides spectacular views of downtown Cleveland, the Flats, and all of the surrounding areas.” Find tickets and more info here.

Outdoor Fall RV Fest

The Outdoor Fall RV Fest presented by Progressive is happening now through Sunday at the I-X Center. If you’re an avid camper, looking for a new RV, an adventure seeker, or enhance your RV experience, this event is for you. Find tickets and more info here.

Jay Pharaoh at Hilarities

Actor and Comedian Jay Pharaoh will be at Hilarities Friday and Saturday night with two shows each evening. Find tickets and more info here.

Check out this year’s Mapleside Farms Corn Maze below. It features none other than Browns defensive end Myles Garrett!

