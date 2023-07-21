Greek Fest, Summer Market and more things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend, July 21-23

According to the News 5 meteorology team, the weekend should be mostly dry. Get out and enjoy it with one of these events happening in Northeast Ohio this weekend.

St. Paul Grecian Festival

Head to the St. Paul Greek Orthodox Church in North Royalton for St. Paul Grecian Festival now through Sunday for traditional entertainment and authentic Greek food. News 5's Mike Holden got in on the fun; check it out in the player above. Find more info here.

13th Annual SS. Robert & William Family Festival

13th Annual SS. Robert & William Family Festival is at the SS. Robert & William Catholic Parish in Euclid now through Sunday. Enjoy live music, food, games, prizes and more. Find more info here.

Sheffield Lake has celebrated Community Days

For over 50 years, Sheffield Lake has celebrated Community Days, and the fun is back now through Sunday at Shoreway Shopping Center. Enjoy music, fireworks, a parade, entertainment, a cornhole tournament, and more on different days of the carnival. Find a full schedule and more info here.

The Summer Market

The highly anticipated Summer Market is happening tonight and tomorrow at the Black River Landing in Lorain. There will be over 100 vendors and small businesses to shop with at this free event. Find more info here.

Rotary Rib Burn-Off

The Rotary Club of Bedford hosts their Rib Burn-Off in Bedford Friday and Saturday with ribs from five vendors. The Best Rib Award will be announced Sunday at 1 p.m., the Rocket Car will give rides Friday night, and attendees can also enjoy music and adult beverages. Find more info here.

St. Joseph’s Ox Roast Fair

St. Joseph Parish’s 59th Ox Roast Fair is happening Friday through Sunday in Mantua. Enjoy bands, rides, games, food, shopping, ox pulls, ox trivia, ox history and more. Find more info here.

Seven Hills Home Days Festival

Head to the Seven Hills City Hall grounds for free fun for all ages at the Seven Hills Home Days Festival happening Friday Through Sunday. Enjoy nonstop music, food, rides, vendors and more. Find more info here.

Serbian Festival

Saturday and Sunday, head to St. Sava Cathedral in Parma and “discover the heart of Serbia” at the Serbian Festival. There will be Serbian foods, music, folk dancing, and activities for children, rain or shine. Find more info here.

Valley City Frog Jump Festival

The Valley City Frog Jump Festival is Sunday at the Mill Stream Park. A whole festival dedicated to the sport of jumping frogs? Yep! Enjoy the frog jumping competition, entertainment, vendors, amphibian school, food and more. Find more info here.

Boulevard Beats

Every Saturday until Aug. 26, enjoy live music outside of Barnes & Noble at Eton Chagrin Boulevard. On July 8, Eric Embacher will provide entertainment from 5 to 7 p.m. Find more info here.

Symphony at Sunset

Every Sunday until the end of July from 7 to 9 p.m., the most talented musicians in the city will provide a Symphony at Sunset at Voinovich Bicentennial Park. Find more info here.

Kamm’s Corners Farmers Market

The Kamm’s Corners Farmers Market will be every Sunday beginning June 11 until Oct. 15. For 17 years, the Kamm’s Corners Farmers Market has connected residents to locally grown produce, homemade treats, and handmade works. There will be programming on sustainability and kids' activities. The market is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is located at 16906 Albers Avenue. Find more info here.

Bloom! Botanicals & Birdhouses at Cleveland Botanical Garden

From June 9 to Sept. 3, a new exhibit will be at the Botanical Garden, Bloom! Botanicals & Birdhouses. There will be glass art, hundreds of birdhouses, and artwork from Cleveland artist Asia Armour. Find more info here.

Looking for other things to do this weekend and beyond? Check out our lists of summer festivals and summer concerts.

