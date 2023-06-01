Impractical Jokers, Monster Jam and 9 other things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend, June 2-4

Hello June! Check out this list of things to do this weekend.

Impractical Jokers: The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour

Impractical Jokers, Q, Murr and Sal are bringing The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Saturday, June 3. The trio has been bringing comedy to truTV with their hit series Impractical Jokers since 2011; it’s the station’s longest-running and top-rated comedy. Find tickets and more info here.

Monster Jam

Big trucks are taking over the Cleveland Browns Stadium Saturday, June 3 with an unscripted and unforgettable motorsports experience for the whole family. Buy tickets and more info here.

Paramore at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Renowned for their arena-filling and festival-headlining performance prowess, Paramore will be at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Sunday, June 4 with Bloc Party and Genesis Owusu. Find tickets and more info here.

Pride in the CLE

The Pride in the CLE march is Saturday, June 3, beginning at 11 a.m. at Public Square. In addition to the march, attendees can enjoy bands, drag performances, dancers, DJs and youth talent on the main stage. Find more info here.

Art & Wine Festival

The Art &Wine Festival will be in downtown Kent Saturday, June 3 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Enjoy 13 Ohio wineries, 50 local artists, seven live performances and several food vendors on N. Water Street. Admission is free. Find more info here.

LakewoodAlive’s Front Porch Concert Series

LakewoodAlive’s Front Porch Concert Series kicks off this weekend with soul group The Day Nites. Head to the front steps of the Lakewood Public Library Friday at 7 p.m. and enjoy free, live music. Find more info here.

Brick Fest Live

Get ready to play with and admire over a million bricks at the I-X Center June 3-4 for Brick Fest Live. See live-size models, shop the hardest-to-find LEGO merchandise and engage with the hands-on attractions this weekend. Buy tickets and find more info here.

Art in the Village with Craft Marketplace

June 3-4 nearly 70 local and national artists are set to display their creations in an outdoor art show at Legacy Village with fine jewelry, works of art and hand-crafted clothes and decor. Enjoy live music while you shop. Find more info here.

Heart & Home Marketplace

The 2023 Heart & Home Marketplace will be in Medina Public Square this weekend, June 4. Come out and support local makers, enjoy live music and eat from local food trucks. Find more info here.

Dinosaurs of the Sahara at the Great Lakes Science Center

The Great Lakes Science Center is going back to the prehistoric era with Dinosaurs of the Sahara from May 26 – Sep. 4. Guests will have the opportunity to touch real fossils, admire one-of-a-kind mounted skeletons and flesh models and a 32-foot long-necked Jobaria skeleton. Find more info here.

Candytopia

Candytopia, “the outrageously interactive candy wonderland” is at Legacy Village now through the end of June. Enjoy eating candy while looking at intricate displays made of candy in each specially curated room. “Let your tastebuds and your imagination soar!” says the event’s website. Find tickets and more info here.

And if festivals are your thing, News 5's Courtney Shaw has compiled a guide for the 2023 festival season, check it out here.

Watch live and local news any time:

Browns Unleashed

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.