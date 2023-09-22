IngenuityFest and 5 other things to do this weekend in NEO; Sept. 22-24

It's the last weekend of summer and the first weekend of fall! Don't fret, according to the News 5 Weather Team, the weather this weekend will be nice! Here's a quick list of things to do in Northeast Ohio, get out and enjoy it.

Biologies & Geologies: IngenuityFest 2023

Since 2004, IngenuityFest has showcased a variety of talents and cultures in Northeast Ohio. This year’s festival, Biologies & Geoglogies, “explores how human innovation interacts with communities across earth, air and water,” says the event’s website. The festival happens Friday to Sunday at the IngenuityLabs at the Hamilton Collaborative in Cleveland. Find tickets and more info here.

Cleveland Gaming Classic

The biggest weekend for everything gaming is here. The Cleveland Gaming Classic is from Friday to Sunday at the IX Center. Find more info and tickets here.

Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: Restless Leg Tour 2023

Comedic geniuses Tina Fey and Amy Poehler celebrate their 30 years of friendship with the Restless Leg Tour. The duo arrived at the KeyBank State Theatre Thursday with shows until Saturday evening. Find tickets and more info here.

SalonEra Sessions: Songs for Social Justice

Well, this isn’t just entertainment but enlightenment. SalonEra Sessions are “songs for Social Justice, Renaissance lute songs, African American Spirituals, and traditional Lebanese melodies become vehicles for storytelling,” according to the event’s site. Find more info and tickets here.

HalloWeekends at Ceder Point

The highly anticipated HalloWeekends are happening now until the end of October at Cedar Point. Activities range from not-so-scary to terrifying, something for the whole family. Find more info and tickets here.

Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 is opening Friday night at Playhouse Square's Hanna Theater. According to the show’s website, it is “A sensational slice of Leo Tolstoy’s War and Peace lends inspiration to this bold, imaginative electropop opera from award-winning composer (and Lakewood, OH native!) Dave Malloy.”The show runs until Oct. 8. Find more info and tickets here.

Looking for other things to do this weekend and beyond? Check out our lists of county fairs this summer, summer festivals and fall festivals.