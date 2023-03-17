St. Patrick's Day and more, things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend, March 17-19

Here are some things happening in Northeast Ohio to add to your weekend itinerary and don't forget to grab your coat! You may need to bundle up this weekend according to the latest weather updates from News 5's weather team.

Grab a corned beef sandwich

The hugely popular sandwich shop Slyman’s is ready to serve thousands of corned beef sandwiches today. They opened at 6 a.m. to accommodate the crowd they’ll undeniably have as Clevelanders participate in the age-old tradition of having the salt-cured beef brisket on St. Patty's Day. Watch above as News 5's Mike Holden got in on the fun. Find more info here.

Cleveland’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

This year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade is a “Salute to Irish America Athletes” and will begin today at 1:04 p.m. at the intersection of Superior Avenue and East 18th Street. Enjoy floats, bands, drill teams, and participants from all over Northeast Ohio in Cleveland’s “biggest party” for St. Patrick’s Day. Find more info, including how to watch live, here.

Friday Fish Fries

Enjoy a fish dinner! With Lent season comes fish fry Fridays and we've made finding a fish dinner easy with our 2023 Fish Fry guide.

Spring Discovery Days at the Greater Cleveland Aquarium

According to their website, the Greater Cleveland Aquarium is “inviting guests to stop and appreciate some of the smaller species with contests, daily animal encounters, and activities.” Northeast Ohio traveling animal educator, Nora the Explorer, will hold an exhibit on select Thursdays, allowing guests to learn and even touch some of the small sea creatures. Spring Discovery Days are happening now, find more info here.

2023 Cleveland Bridal Show

The 14th Annual Cleveland Bridal Show presented by TL Worldwide Transportation returns to the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Saturday, March 18 beginning at 10 a.m. Grab your family and bridal party to enjoy and meet vendors from all aspects of the wedding industry. Find more info here.

Help The Roll Arena celebrate 75 years

The Roll Arena in Elyria has been providing family-friendly fun for 75 years. They invite the public to celebrate with them on Saturday, March 18 with roller skate rentals for 25 cents, trivia with prizes, cake, and a playlist that highlights the best skating music over the last 75 years. Entry is $5, find more info here.

Strike it Big Fundraising Bowling Event

Milestones Autism Resources is hosting a family-friendly bowling fundraiser Sunday, March 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Spins Bowl in Independence. The fundraiser will benefit Milestones’ free autism HelpDesk, which serves thousands of individuals and families in northeast Ohio every year. Bowlers may register as a team of up to 6 people. Find registration, where to donate, and more info here.

The Disney Immersive Experience

From now until mid-May, audiences at the Disney Animation Immersive Experience will feel like they’ve entered the incredible worlds of beloved Disney characters and become one with them. Disney films old and new will be on display in this super cool-looking exhibit. Buy tickets and find more info here.

Van Aken District Indoor Winter Market

Find over 20 local farms, bakers, and artists at the indoor winter market happening Saturdays now until March 25 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Van Aken Market Hall in Shaker Heights. Find more info here.

