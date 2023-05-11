1 dead, 2 injured in shooting in Cleveland's Glenville neighborhood

The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a triple shooting that left one man dead and two women hurt.

It happened around 7 p.m. in the 700 block of East 96th Street in the city's Glenville neighborhood.

According to police, officers responded and found a 21-year-old man who had been shot. He died at the scene.

A 25-year-old woman and a 30-year-old woman were both shot in the legs. Cleveland EMS transported them to a nearby hospital for treatment, where they are listed as in serious condition, police said.

No additional details were released.

The matter remains under investigation.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Evening

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.