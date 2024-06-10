1 PM: Akron to provide an update on party shooting that killed 1, injured dozens

Authorities in Akron will be providing an update on a party shooting that happened earlier this month that left a man dead and dozens injured.

The city will be providing a brief update on its investigation and will make an announcement regarding efforts to support victims of gun violence in the community.

The shooting

Just after midnight on June 2, a street party in Akron turned deadly. In total, 27 people were shot, one of whom was killed. That person has been identified as Lateris Cook of Akron.

Police said that the evolving scene and the multiple hospital victims presented problems with the tally of total victims due to people going to one hospital and then leaving and heading to another one. Another person left after being triaged but showed back up later for treatment.

Just hours before, police said that they went to a private residence where the party was happening. About 200 revelers were present, being loud and shooting fireworks. Police asked them to disperse from the street because of motor vehicle traffic.

Between 10 p.m. and midnight, people returned to the party, say police, and a little after midnight, police said they started receiving calls about shots fired.

The city's response

Akron Mayor Shammas Malik said authorities are doing everything they can to bring those responsible to justice and that the city stands behind the victims who will be healing, physically and emotionally, from the senseless act for a long time coming.

Malik said he and the rest of the city are committed to investing in the neighborhood and working "hand in hand" through this difficult process.

Community bands together

Last week, a group went door to door asking people how they were doing and if they needed any support.

The group, organized by former Akron City Councilwoman Tara Mosley-Weems, included pastors, Akron police officers, and other city leaders. Together, the group canvassed the neighborhood where the shooting happened.

The group had 30 ring doorbell cameras to give out that came with a free one-year subscription.

Mosley-Weems' own ring doorbell footage is assisting Akron Police in its effort to find whoever is responsible for the shooting. Warning: The video may be difficult to watch for some viewers.

