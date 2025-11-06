1 PM: Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, CMSD CEO and coalition of ministers speak on CMSD building mergers

CLEVELAND — On Thursday afternoon, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, CMSD CEO Warren Morgan and a coalition of ministers will hold a news conference to discuss the proposed restructuring of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District introduced last night.

Morgan laid out his recommendations Wednesday night during a board work session at the Arnold Pinkney East Professional Center.

Morgan told the public that doing nothing won’t fix serious budget challenges or ensure all students have equal access to academics, sports, extra-curricular activities and support services.

The district faces a budget deficit by 2028 if no changes are made. It needs to save $150 million over the next several years.

The "Building Brighter Futures" initiative is projected to save about $30 million a year through downsizing.

The district said it has lost 50% of its student population over the last 20 years.

Morgan proposed that 29 fewer schools operate during the 2026-2027 school year, resulting in 39 total mergers and moves. He also said that 18 CMSD-owned buildings and five leased spaces will not operate as schools next academic year.

CMSD Overview of the Building Brighter Futures recommendations.

