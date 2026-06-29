10 AM: Lake County man to be sentenced in connection to abuse of Willowick infant

A Lake County man will be sentenced Monday morning in connection with the abuse of Willowick toddler McKenna Rae Kvoriak in 2024.

You can watch the sentencing live around 10 a.m.:

News 5 livestream event

Cameron Dryer pleaded guilty in May to five counts of endangering children, two months after his former girlfriend, Jennifer Kvoriak, was sentenced to 15 years for the abuse of her daughter.

Mother of infant Makenna Rae gets 15 years for charges related to abuse

RELATED: Lake County mother sentenced to 15 years in prison on felony charges relating to abuse of infant daughter

Dryer admitted he ignored the signs of the physical abuse inflicted on the then-infant by her mother while inside the home the couple shared.

While in court in May, prosecutors detailed the injuries the little girl suffered between March and late May 2024, which included a brain injury, "seriously disfiguring bruising," and a broken collarbone, rib and tibia.