11-year-old girl dies days after brother, father die after being pulled from Wallace Lake

BEREA, Ohio — An 11-year-old girl who was pulled out of Wallace Lake in Berea Monday evening died at a hospital Friday, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office. Her brother and father died after being pulled from the lake Monday.

Lily Lozitsky died at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center Parma, records state.

She was one of six children out on Wallace Lake, fishing in a non-swimming area Monday evening with their father.

Around 6 p.m., the family decided to jump in the lake for a swim, but had trouble swimming in the area, police said.

Four of the children were able to get out of the water, but two of the children and the man were unable to, according to police.

Cleveland Metroparks police responded to the scene along with the Berea Police Department, Middleburg Heights Police Department and the Community Emergency Response Team.

Just under an hour after the incident, around 6:55 p.m., Lily was pulled from the lake and taken to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital.

Around 7:20 p.m., a boy and the father were pulled from the lake.

The boy, identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner as Luke Lozitsky, 10, of Parma, and his father, identified as Veniamin Lozitsky, 37, of Parma, were pronounced dead at Southwest General Health Center.

The father's cause of death was drowning, according to the county medical examiner. Luke's cause of death is not currently posted.

"Our thoughts are with the family of this tragic incident," said Katherine Dolan, Chief of Police at Cleveland Metroparks, on Monday.

