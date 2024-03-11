Watch Now
12 PM: Tirrell Edwards to be sentenced for murder of Amanda Williams

News 5 Cleveland
Tirrell Edwards
Posted at 11:40 AM, Mar 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-11 12:13:15-04

Convicted murderer Tirrell Edwards will be sentenced Monday afternoon for the shooting death of his fiance, Amanda Williams, last year.

Williams's family is expected to give impact statements during the sentencing. You can watch in the player below around noon.

According to court records, Edwards shot and killed Williams on Oct. 9, 2023. Police responded to the home and found the 46-year-old woman unresponsive. She had been shot multiple times. Edwards claimed he shot her in self-defense.

Edwards was detained after the shooting and questioned but released without charge when the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office found insufficient evidence to charge him.

Eventually, the case was presented to a grand jury, and Edwards was indicted the following month.

On March 4, Edwards was found guilty of two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of domestic violence. He was found not guilty of aggravated murder.

You can watch the judge read the verdict announcement in the player below:

Tirrell Edwards found guilty of murder in Amanda Williams trial

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

