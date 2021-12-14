13-year-old arrested for social media threat against Edison Middle School

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 13-year-old boy was arrested after reports on Monday of a school shooting threat at Edison Middle School in Perry Township made over social media, police said.

At about 4:34 p.m. Monday, Perry Township police received several calls reporting the threat, according to a news release from police. Officers and detectives began the investigation immediately.

Based on the outcome of the investigation, a 13-year-old male was identified and arrested for inducing panic, a felony. The teenager was booked into the Stark Multi-County Juvenile Attention Center.

“I would like to thank the students, parents and school staff/administration who provided us information in this case assisting us to address this matter promptly,” said Chief of Police Michael Pomesky.

At least two students were arrested for threats against schools in Northeast Ohio last week. A student was arrested last Monday in connection with a social media post about threats of violence at Westwood Middle School in Elyria. Another student was arrested for a social media threat that closed Berea-Midpark Middle School on Friday.

