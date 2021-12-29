14-year-old arrested for Little Italy carjacking, shooting that injured woman

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police arrested a 14-year-old on Wednesday in connection with a carjacking and shooting that happened in the heart of Little Italy on Monday night.

The carjacking happened just before 10 p.m. near Random and Mayfield roads by Tony Brush Park.

According to a Cleveland police report, the woman was standing outside her car preparing to remove some groceries when an unknown male approached her, demanded her keys and brandished a gun. The male fired his weapon, and she was struck twice—once in the ribs and once in the leg.

An off-duty Case Western Reserve University police officer administered first aid to the woman. Police didn't say the woman's condition but did indicate that the bullets went "through and through."

The teen's specific charges haven't been announced.

According to police, that was the fourth carjacking reported in Little Italy in recent weeks. Those three other incidents remain under investigation. Police believe the carjackings are connected.

