Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
12  WX Alerts 1  Closing/Delay
NewsLocal News

Actions

14-year-old facing charges in connection to shooting at Raising Cane's that left 1 dead

Raising Canes
Courtesy: Mike Vielhaber
Raising Canes
Posted
and last updated

A 14-year-old was arraigned Monday on charges in connection with a shooting at a Mayfield Heights Raising Cane's that left a 16-year-old dead.

The teen is facing charges of murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and carrying concealed weapons, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office.

The shooting occurred on Sunday, around 9:57 p.m., at the restaurant located at 5880 Mayfield Road after a fight between several juveniles broke out at the restaurant.

Teen dies in Mayfield Heights Raising Cane's shooting

RELATED: Cleveland teen dies in Mayfield Heights Raising Cane's shooting

The 16-year-old victim, later identified as Phillip Longino Jr., of Cleveland, was found near the front entrance to the restaurant. He was taken to Hillcrest Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Mayfield Heights police said.

Longino was a sophomore at Ginn Academy.

RELATED: School leader calls for action after 16-year-old killed in Mayfield Heights shooting

The 14-year-old was detained at the scene and arraigned Tuesday in the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.