14-year-old facing charges in connection to shooting at Raising Cane's that left 1 dead

A 14-year-old was arraigned Monday on charges in connection with a shooting at a Mayfield Heights Raising Cane's that left a 16-year-old dead.

The teen is facing charges of murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and carrying concealed weapons, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office.

The shooting occurred on Sunday, around 9:57 p.m., at the restaurant located at 5880 Mayfield Road after a fight between several juveniles broke out at the restaurant.

The 16-year-old victim, later identified as Phillip Longino Jr., of Cleveland, was found near the front entrance to the restaurant. He was taken to Hillcrest Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Mayfield Heights police said.

Longino was a sophomore at Ginn Academy.

The 14-year-old was detained at the scene and arraigned Tuesday in the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court.