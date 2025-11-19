14-year-old victim in Twinsburg shooting remembered at candlelight vigil

A community came together at Liberty Park in Twinsburg to honor the life of 14-year-old London Brown. Tears were shed and memories were shared for the teen.

Tiffany Bryant was among the family and friends who came together to honor the 14-year-old who lost her life this past weekend.

"Our girls wanted to come and support and show love for their friend,” said Bryant.

Just before noon on Saturday, Brown's mother called police, claiming her daughter had left their home with a gun. While searching for Brown, officers received a call about shots fired near White Oak Drive around 12:30 p.m.

15-year-old arrested for shooting death of 14-year-old girl in Twinsburg

When officers arrived, they found Brown, who was suffering from a gunshot wound, in a wooded area near Twinsburg High School. Brown was pronounced dead an hour later.

While police searched the area, officers found a 15-year-old boy exiting the wooded area near the Twinsburg Community Center. Police said that during the investigation, it was learned that the boy was responsible for Brown's death.

"I never lost a child, but as a mother, I could not imagine what she’s going through right now. She needs to [be] loved and cared for during this time,” said Bryant.

During the vigil, Brown was remembered by her friends as someone they could always count on.

"She was very sweet, she was very nice, and my kids always said she was very nice and had nothing but good things to say about her,” said Bryant.

Brown’s family did not want to go on camera, but on a GoFundMe dedicated to Brown’s funeral costs, her family says she was an amazing young lady in her freshman year at Twinsburg High School who was taken too soon. Click here to donate to the GoFundMe.

"I pray that we keep all of the violence or anything like that away from our community," said Bryant. "We've been very good, and let's keep it like that."

The 15-year-old Twinsburg Township resident was arrested for murder and tampering with evidence charges, police said.

The teen was taken to the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center, police said.

A hearing was held Monday morning, and the teen will be held in custody pending a pre-trial hearing in early December.