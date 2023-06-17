15-year-old boy shot, injured in Akron

The Akron Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in Akron on Saturday afternoon, according to the police department.

Authorities said officers responded to a call about a shooting at Stoner Street and Orlando Avenue. Upon arrival, they found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his chest.

The boy was transported to Akron Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

The investigation is ongoing, and there is no other information available at this time.

