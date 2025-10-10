17-year-old suspect in Flats shooting arrested following chase with Cleveland Police, OSHP

CLEVELAND — A 17-year-old male is behind bars after fleeing from a traffic stop as well as for his alleged role in the Sept. 7 shooting in The Flats, after he was arrested Thursday night following a chase with Cleveland Police and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers.

According to a news release from the Cleveland Division of Police, officers tried to stop a vehicle near East 46th Street and Carnegie Avenue. The vehicle didn't stop and fled the area.

An OSHP helicopter responded and tracked the vehicle to the 2000 block of West 52nd Street, where the driver stopped and the occupants jumped out and ran.

A foot pursuit ensued, and officers chased them on foot, catching the 17-year-old a short time later, the release stated. Officers say the teen had a gun in his possession when he was taken into custody.

Police said the teen had previously been identified as a suspect in The Flats shooting that left six people injured and had a warrant out for his arrest for that incident.

Another individual, a 21-year-old man, was also taken into custody. Officers found a gun in his possession as well. That individual does not have any confirmed connection to The Flats shooting, according to the release.

Police found a backpack at the scene that contained a third gun; it's unclear which suspect had the bag.

In September, a 21-year-old was charged in connection with the shooting.