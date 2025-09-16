21-year-old charged in connection to shooting in The Flats

A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with a shooting in The Flats that left six people injured earlier this month, according to the Cleveland Municipal Court.

Savone Robinson has been charged with improper discharge of a firearm, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and aggravated riot, according to court records.

On Sept. 7, Robinson allegedly fired shots into a crowd of hundreds of people in the 1000 block of West 10th Street after engaging in a fight, the document said.

After the shooting, Robinson allegedly gave the gun and his cell phone to an unknown man, and when asked by police about his items, he said he did have a firearm and cell phone, but it "must've been left on the street," records stated.

The shooting left a 21-year-old woman, a 44-year-old man, a 22-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman, a 16-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man, who is believed to have fired shots, injured. It is unknown at this time if Robinson is the same 21-year-old man who was injured.

Police estimated that approximately 100,000 people were Downtown on Sunday for the Browns game when the shooting occurred.

Law enforcement officials are still looking for other possible suspects connected to the Sept. 7 shooting.

Robinson has been bound over to the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court on $100,000 bond.