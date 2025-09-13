Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police trying to identify person allegedly connected to shooting in The Flats that left 6 injured

Cleveland Division of Police
The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help in identifying a person who is possibly connected to a shooting that injured six people in The Flats on Sept. 7.

That evening, police were dispatched to the 1000 block of West 10th Street for a report of shots fired. Cleveland Fire was already dispatched to the area for overcrowding at Play Bar & Grill. Fire personnel also heard gunshots, police said.

Police estimated that there were about 100,000 people downtown at the time due to the Cleveland Browns game.

The shooting left a 21-year-old woman, a 44-year-old man, a 22-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman, a 16-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man, who is believed to have fired shots, injured.

One person was taken into custody after the shooting.

Anyone with information on the identity of the person police believe to be connected is asked to contact the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-623-5318.

