17th annual Cop Ride takes over streets of Northeast Ohio to honor fallen soldiers

Hundreds of people took to the streets throughout Northeast Ohio on Sunday for the 17th annual Cop Ride to honor fallen officers.
The ride began at the Greater Cleveland Peace Officers Memorial.
Jon Ritter, the father of fallen Cleveland Police Officer Jamieson Ritter, was the keynote speaker of the day.
The fallen officer was shot and killed on the East Side of Cleveland in the early morning hours of July 4, 2024.
After the ceremony, hundreds of people rode through these areas:
- Lakewood
- Rocky River
- Bay Village
- Westlake
- Olmsted Township
- Olmsted Falls
- Berea
- Middleburg Heights
- Brook Park
The ride ended at the Rock and Roll City Harley-Davidson.
This comes two weeks after a Lorain Police Officer was shot and killed in the line of duty.
