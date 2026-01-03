19-year-old arrested in connection to Akron postal worker

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the robbery of an Akron postal worker.

The postal worker was robbed at gunpoint on Dec. 29 when three unknown men approached the postal worker, and one of them pulled out a gun and demanded the postal worker's belongings.

After taking the postal worker's items, the men jumped in a gray SUV and drove off. Authorities later found the SUV abandoned along Soika Avenue in Cleveland.

The man was arrested Friday and is facing charges of robbery of mail, money or other property of the U.S., keys or locks stolen or reproduced and using a firearm during a violent crime, according to the arrest warrant.

A preliminary and detention hearing is set for Jan. 9 in Youngstown.