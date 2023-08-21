Watch Now
1PM: Sentencing for 19-year-old woman found guilty of murder for 2022 crash that killed 2

Mackenzie F. Shirilla, 19, was found guilty in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas last week for a July 2022 crash that took the lives of two Strongsville teens.
Posted at 11:40 AM, Aug 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-21 11:40:05-04

CLEVELAND — The nineteen-year-old woman who was found guilty for a July 2022 crash that took the lives of two Strongsville teens will be sentenced at 1 p.m. Monday.

The defendant, Mackenzie F. Shirilla, had been charged with murder, felonious assault, aggravated vehicular homicide, drug possession, and possessing criminal tools, according to court records. Last week, she was found guilty of all counts in a Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Watch the sentencing below at 1 p.m.:

News 5 livestream event

 
The crash happened on July 31, 2022, just after 6 a.m. near Progress and Alameda drives. The occupants, Shirilla, Davion Flanagan, 19, and Dominic Russo, 20, had to be extricated from the vehicle. Shirilla was flown to MetroHealth in Cleveland for treatment, while Flanagan and Russo were pronounced dead at the scene.

Court records show that Shrilla "did purposely cause the death" of the two teens by crashing the vehicle she was driving.

