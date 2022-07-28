2 drivers arrested in Brook Park following police chases Wednesday night, Thursday morning

BROOK PARK, Ohio — Brook Park police officers arrested two drivers following two different police chases Wednesday night and Thursday morning, one of which ended after the fleeing vehicle struck a house.

Thursday

Just before 8 a.m., police were notified of a stolen Honda by the owner who reported he was following the vehicle on Snow Road. Police confirmed the vehicle was stolen and found it on West 130th Street near Plaza Drive and attempted a traffic stop.

The driver fled from police and managed to avoid stop-sticks officers deployed in an attempt to stop the vehicle. Officers caught up to it after it crashed.

"The driver failed to negotiate the turn and went up onto lawns, sideswiped a utility pole, and struck the front porch of a home on Middlebrook Boulevard," police said.

No one inside the house was hurt, according to police. The driver was arrested, but charges have not been announced.

Wednesday

This chase started just after 11 p.m. near the intersection of Fry and Snow roads, according to police.

Officers saw a black Nissan Sentra "commit a traffic violation," and when they tried to pull the driver over, the vehicle sped off.

The driver then attempted to take the southbound exit ramp at Fulton Road/West 25th Street but flipped the car over in the process, police said.

The driver and a passenger were taken to the hospital for observation. Police arrested the driver when they were released from the hospital. The driver was also found to have active warrants out for their arrest, police said. Specific charges weren't provided.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

