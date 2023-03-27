2 fishermen plead guilty to charges for cheating in Sept. 2022 walleye tournament

CLEVELAND — Two fishermen pleaded guilty to multiple charges for cheating during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Tournament in September 2022 after the tournament director found weights inside the fishermen’s catches.

In the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Monday, Jacob Runyan and Chase Cominsky both pleaded guilty to all charges:



One count of Cheating (felony of the fifth degree)

One count of Attempted Grand Theft (felony of the fifth degree)

One count of Possessing Criminal Tools (felony of the fifth degree)

One count of Unlawful Ownership of Wild Animals (misdemeanor of the fourth degree)

Runyan and Cominsky are set to be sentenced on May 11.

Fifth-degree felonies are punishable by up to 12 months in prison and up to $2,500 in fines, officials stated. Fourth-degree misdemeanors are punishable by up to 30 days in jail and up to $250 in fines.

According to an ODNR investigation, Runyan and Cominsky competed in the tournament on Sept. 30, 2022.

The tournament hosts fishermen from several states to see which team can catch the five heaviest walleye in Lake Erie.

Had Runyan and Cominsky won the tournament, they would have received a total prize of $28,760.

At the end of the tournament, the director noticed that the duo's walleyes weighed more than they looked and sliced the fish open.

An investigation revealed that 10 weights were found inside the walleyes, with eight weighing 12 ounces and two weighing eight ounces, along with several walleye filets.

The pair was immediately disqualified and asked to leave the tournament.

