2 killed in weekend house fire identified as local teacher and husband

A memorial is growing outside of a house that a couple called home for years. The flowers and stuffed animals in the front yard are a stark contrast to the charred remnants of the home.

Just after midnight on Sunday, Cleveland firefighters were called to the home on East 52nd Street for a house fire that claimed the lives of two people, a beloved teacher and a veteran.

2 dead after house fire in Cleveland

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found heavy fire on the front porch and first floor of the home. U.S. military veteran, 57-year-old William Swincicki, and his wife, 55-year-old Michelle Terwilliger, a teacher at St. Stanislaus Catholic School, were found upstairs in a bedroom.

The couple was transported to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Cleveland Fire Lt. Mike Norman said the department does not believe there were working smoke detectors in the home.

Terwilliger worked at St. Stanislaus Catholic School for 19 years and was a cherished part of the community. The school released the following statement regarding the couple's death:

"The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of St. Stanislaus teacher Michelle Terwilliger and her husband, William Swincicki, who died in a house fire over the weekend. Michelle was a respected teacher who served the St. Stan’s school community for 19 years.



Deborah Ann Martin, EdD, principal of St. Stan’s, said Michelle was affectionately known to her students as “Ms. T,” and that she embodied a commitment to the school community that went well beyond teaching. “She and her husband frequently cooked meals for the staff, and brought shoes and clothes to school for our students. Our hearts are saddened, but we are being upheld by each other and the Holy Spirit. Our friends at Cleveland Central Catholic also are traveling this journey with us, as many of our students attend the high school and had Michelle as a teacher.”



Counselors will be onsite at St. Stanislaus this week for staff and students."