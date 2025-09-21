2 dead after house fire in Cleveland

Two people are dead after a fire broke out in a home early Sunday morning in Cleveland, according to the Cleveland Division of Fire.

Just after midnight, firefighters responded to E. 52nd Street and located heavy fire on the front porch and first floor of the home, Cleveland fire said.

A man and a woman were found on the second floor of the home and were transported to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead, Cleveland Fire said.

The fire is estimated to have caused $150,000 in damage, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation, Cleveland Fire said.

Arriving companies reported that they did not hear any smoke detectors in the home, and Cleveland Fire said that anyone needing smoke detectors can call 216-361-5535 to receive free ones.