2 lanes reopen on Cleveland Memorial Shoreway

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Memorial Shoreway drivers should have an easier commute.

Two lanes have now reopened in the eastbound direction near West 45th Street after crews closed all the lanes in that area for a water main break.

The water main break is still not repaired, though. Right now, crews have closed the left lane, and the right two lanes are covered with steel plates. Water is also still flowing in the area, so police are still asking that you drive with caution and give yourself extra time.

A major stretch of the Shoreway has been shut down since Friday because of the water main break.

The summer of water main breaks strikes the Shoreway

The closure was eastbound from the Lake Avenue-Clifton Boulevard entrance to the West 45th Street exit.

Since the break, drivers have been finding their own routes, often cutting through residential streets. Drivers also tell News 5 the added traffic is creating congestion on Interstate 90 and other roads that rarely see this volume of cars.

"It's clogging up the highway," driver Richard Turner said. "It's causing traffic issues. It's causing people that usualy won't use the highway en route to have to jump on and jump off. It's just been a bit of a bugger for everybody."

News 5 has been repeatedly asking Cleveland Water for updates throughout this whole ordeal. Cleveland Water told News 5 on Wednesday night that they are still actively working to control the water leak while ensuring their customers remain in service.

Cleveland Water has not yet provided a timeline on when the break will be fixed.